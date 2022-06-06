UK to send long-range missiles to Ukraine as war escalates

The United Kingdom has announced its decision to send longer-range missiles to Ukraine as war with Russia continues to escalate.

British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace announced that despite Russia’s threat, it must extend support to Ukraine.

Mr Wallace stated that the highly capable multiple-launch rocket systems will enable Ukraine better protect themselves against the brutal use of long-range artillery by Russian forces.

The UK’s rocket system can fire 12 surface-to-surface missiles within a minute and can strike targets within 80 km with pinpoint accuracy.

Ben Wallace’s announcement came hours after President Putin threatened to expand the list of targets Russia will attack in Ukraine if Western countries send long-range weapons to Kiev.

Washington announced last week that it would supply Ukraine with four HIMARS multiple rocket launchers in exchange for assurances that they would be used only for defensive purposes and not to strike targets inside Russia. The M270 system is subject to the same restrictions in the United Kingdom.