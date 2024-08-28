Sudan’s senior military commander, General Abdel-Fattah Burhan, recently met with people and first responders at the scene of a dam collapse in the northeast of the country.

The Arbaat Dam north of Port Sudan burst due to severe rains, destroying crops and people downstream.

Amr Eissa Taher, the Red Sea state’s head of water resources, stated that the damage was substantial.

Report says at least 60 people may be dead with many more missing.

The health ministry says resources have been deployed to the area to help people who have been stranded.

It is the latest disaster to hit Sudan, which has been ravaged by war since April last year when fighting broke out between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

Millions of people have been forced from their homes by the fighting and several of the country’s states have declared famine.

The extreme weather conditions will only exacerbate food shortages.

The dam was the main water supply for Port Sudan which has become the de facto administrative capital since fighting overtook Khartoum.