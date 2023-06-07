About 42,000 people are at risk from flooding in Russian and Ukrainian-controlled areas along the Dnipro after the collapse of the Nova Kakhovka dam on the river.

This comes as Russian-installed authorities have declared state of emergency in annexed parts of Kherson region.

Russia’s media says at least seven people have been missing after water from the destroyed dam flooded nearby areas.

The region’s governor says one person was killed and another injured after Russian forces shelled Ukraine’s Kherson.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called the collapse of the Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine an act of “mass environmental destruction”, describing the explosion as a deliberate and chaotic act by Russia

President Zelensky however affirmed that the attack would not alter Ukraine’s plans to retake territory from occupying Russian forces.