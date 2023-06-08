Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has visited Kherson where evacuations are ongoing after the destruction Nova Kakhovka dam.

Mr. Zelensky discussed evacuations and relief for the flooded areas, along with the prospects for restoring the region’s ecosystem and the operational military situation.

He also visited a crossing point where people are being evacuated from flooded areas.

There are warnings landmines are floating in the waters.

Mr Zelensky is accusing Russian forces of shooting at rescuers in parts of Ukraine, under Russian control.

At least three people died due to the collapse of the dam in Kherson.

This is as Russia-backed authorities in affected occupied regions reported at least five deaths.

Meanwhile, the Adviser to the Minister of Defence, Yuriy Sak says his country is very, very disappointed by the absence of meaningful reaction from international organizations in support from Ukraine on the DAM blast.

He describes that attack as an ecological bomb of weapons of mass destruction which exploded and left people’s lives in shatters.

The United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, has described the damage caused to the Nova Kakhovka dam in Ukraine a “monumental humanitarian, economic and ecological catastrophe”.

He says one thing is clear—the attack is another devastating consequence of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.