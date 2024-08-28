Enugu state Independent Electoral Commission has rescheduled date for conduct of state local government elections from 5th October to 21 September, 2024.

The commission is acting in compliance with the state High Court judgment, which compelled the commission to conduct council elections on or before 21st day September, 2024.

Justice C.V.C Ezeugwuorie in the ruling, mandated the respondent to reschedule the date for the conduct of Local Government Elections in order to save the Local Government in Enugu State from imminent collapse.

In a telephone interview with chairman of the commission, Professor Christian Ngwu, He acknowledged that the commission will comply with the court ruling, starting with engaging members of the Inter party Advisory Committee I-PAC on the new development.

The ENSIEC chairman hinted also that he has scheduled a meeting with the Commission’s commissioners in order to redraft the timetable and guidelines for election to reflect the date 21/9/24.

Enugu state Independence Electoral Commission had earlier fixed October 5 as date set aside to conduct local government elections, to elect the 17 council Chairmen and 260 counsellors into the state local council administration.