The Benue State Police Command has broken into kidnappers’ hideout in Ukum Local Government Area of the state, killing three suspects with two kidnapped victims.

The Commissioner of Police, Benue State Command, Hassan Yabanet, made the disclosure at the Command headquarters in Makurdi while briefing newsmen after parading one of the suspected kidnapper who arrested during the raid.

The Commissioner, said the Command under his leadership has intensified operations across the state, particularly in the Sankara axis; Logo, Ukum and Katsina-Ala LGAs.

The operation is geared towards returning farmers to their farm lands and curbing banditry in the area.

The rescued victims said they were kidnapped from their homes at Ukum LGA, about a week ago, and the sum of N23 million was placed on them as ransom to be paid by their families.