Police kill 5 suspected kidnappers in Edo, rescue 1

The Edo State Police Command says it has rescued one kidnap victim and neutralized five (5) suspected kidnappers while also recovering arms and ammunition from the engagement.

The command disclosed this in a statement issued through its Deputy Public Relations Officer, Jennifer Iwegbu

The Command disclosed that it received credible information about the hoodlums suspected to be kidnappers operating in Ughoshi- Afe bush, Ibillo in Akoko Edo LGA.

According to the police spokesperson, on receipt of the information the command immediately mobilized its tactical team of operatives from the Ibillo sector and in collaboration with vigilantes and hunters moved to the scene.

The suspected kidnappers on sighting the operatives reportedly opened fire on them which led to a gun duel that left five (5) of the kidnappers fatally injured.

One kidnap victim, a 38-year-old man with the first name, Innocent was rescued unhurt and has since been re-united with his family.

Items recovered at the scene of the engagement with the hoodlums include; two locally made pistols, some fetish items and cartridges.

The Commissioner of Police, Edo State Command, CP Abutu Yaro, who commended the operatives for the gallantry exhibited, assured members of the public that the command will continue to work with all relevant stakeholders and law-abiding citizens to ensure a safe Edo State now and always.

Kidnapping and Highway robberies bewteen the major exit and entry points in Edo State has been a major Security Concern for sometime now.

Areas Such as Ibillo on the Way to Ondo and from Kogi and the FCT, the Benin-Ore Expressway and the Okenne-Okpella-Auchi-Ekpoma axis have been witnessing robberies, abductions and Killings.

This success by the Edo State Police Command will act as a platform for the command to do more after many weeks of seeming failure despite working hard to address the situation.