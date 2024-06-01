Zambia’s former First Lady, Esther Lungu and her daughter Chiyeso Katete have been arrested for allegedly possessing property believed to be the profits of criminal activity, according to reports.

According to reports, the suspects were captured in the capital, Lusaka, on Thursday, along with another close relative named Charles Phiri.

The state anti-drug agency said, Ms. Lungu was unable to provide a legitimate justification for obtaining a $30,000 estate in the city.

Former President Edgar Lungu said the family will contest the allegations in court.

In the meantime, the former president has been claiming that he and Patriotic Front (PF) party members are being victimized by the government in an attempt to keep him from running for office again before the 2026 elections.

He had before claimed that his increased political engagement had led to his placement under house arrest, a claim that the authorities denied.

The former first lady was detained in September of last year on charges of corruption pertaining to automobile and title document theft, which she refuted.