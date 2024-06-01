Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has been relocated from a hospital in the country’s center, two weeks after being critically injured in a gunshot.

The hospital in the central city of Banska Bystrica stated that he is currently receiving “home nursing care.” He was airlifted to the capital, Bratislava, and then returned home to begin his protracted rehabilitation, according to reports.

The 59-year-old was shot four times at close range in the central town of Handlova on May 15 while greeting supporters following a cabinet meeting.

Mr Fico is said to have undergone a number of operations.

The head of Roosevelt hospital, Miriam Lapunikova, paid tribute to her medical colleagues “for a job well done” and thanked Mr Fico for being a “disciplined patient.”

According to Slovak TV, he arrived in Bratislava by helicopter early Thursday evening. There was a heightened security presence surrounding his flat in Bratislava’s diplomatic quarter, which is close to the city centre.

The experienced politician, who has been prime minister for more than ten of the last 18 years, returned to power in September as the leader of a populist-nationalist coalition.

Slovakia has become increasingly polarised in recent months, and the incident has exacerbated tensions.

His alleged assailant, named by local media as 71-year-old Juraj Cintula, has been remanded in custody charged with attempted murder.

He is currently receiving psychiatric treatment and, if convicted, faces the rest of his life in jail.