The energy ministry of Burkina Faso has announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Russian state nuclear company, Rosatom for the construction of a nuclear power plant in the landlocked Sahel region of West Africa.

The nuclear power station will help the country satisfy its energy needs, the ministry said, adding that the deal was signed by energy and mines minister Simon-Pierre Boussim and Rosatom’s deputy director general Nikolay Spasskiy.

The deal follows a request made by Burkina Faso junta leader Captain Ibrahim Traore to Russian President Vladimir Putin during the Russia-Africa summit in St Petersburg in July.

Traore, who took office in a military coup in September 2022, has shifted closer to Russia as relations with its former colonial power France deteriorate, while Russia seeks to break Western isolation over the Ukraine war and boost its influence in Africa.

The semi-arid country of nearly 20 million inhabitants has 420 megawatts of installed electricity producing capacity.

The neighboring countries Mali and Niger, which are also strengthening ties with Russia particularly on military cooperation, are struggling to contain Islamist insurgencies linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State.

The Memorandum of Understanding signed in Moscow on Friday does not provide details about the prospective nuclear power facility, its funding, or a construction date.

It stated that the agreement will aid in the development of nuclear infrastructure and technologies for medical and agricultural applications and implementation in Burkina Faso, as well as providing assistance to Burkina Faso in nuclear safety and security.