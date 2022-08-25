Burkina Faso builds first pharmaceutical production plant

Burkina Faso has built its first pharmaceutical production plant, which specialises in the production of generic drugs.

Advertisement

The production plant, named Propharm and built by Burkinabe private sector actors, will ensure “permanent availability of the most requested medicines.

According to Propharm’s general manager, Armel Coéfé, the facility has been approved by a private Spanish organisation and will soon begin manufacturing paracetamol 500 mg, phloroglucinol, an antispasmodic, as well as a “kit of oral rehydration salts and zinc, for the treatment of diarrhea.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“This is an important plant as it will contribute to making medicines more affordable to our population,” Prime Minister Albert Ouédraogo said.

“During the Covid-19 period, these issues were important and everyone recognized the need to develop local production of medicines. It is also a local company, which contributes to developing a resilient economy,” he added.

Advertisement

According to Armal Coéfé, the factory is currently completing the final step, which is the inspection of the batches produced by the National Agency for Pharmaceutical Regulation, in order to obtain marketing authorizations in the coming months.

Advertisement