Polish police on Saturday cordoned off Warsaw’s Pilsudski Square and the surrounding area of the capital with local media reporting that a man had climbed onto a monument in the square and threatened to blow himself up.

The incident came a day before Poland holds a high-stakes parliamentary election.

Footage posted on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, showed a man standing on top of the Smolensk monument, which commemorates the victims of a 2010 air disaster that killed 96 people including President Lech Kaczynski and his wife, Maria.

Several hundred officers were said to be involved in an operation around the square.

A guest at the Sofitel hotel, which faces the square, said they had been told to only leave the building by the back exit.