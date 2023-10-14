The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Bayero and his Zaria counterpart, Ambassador Ahmed Bammali have prayed for more successes to the Armed Forces in all their operations and praised them for keeping the country peaceful.

The Emirs separately paid a courtesy visit to General Christopher Musa, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), at Defense Headquarters (DHQ), Abuja.

The Emir of Zazzau who earlier visited said he came to appreciate the CDS for his foresight in visiting the palace to condole with the emirate over the death of about 8 worshippers in recent Zaria Central Mosque collapse.

The Emir of Kano who led other emirate chiefs to DHQ said that “the AFN have contributed significantly to the history of Nigeria.”

He expressed the emirate’s appreciation on the immense sacrifices of the Military to nation building.

Alhaji Aminu further disclosed that there is need for the military to be encouraged, while commending the good working relationships existing between the emirate council and the 3 Brigade in Kano.

He added that Kano and Nigeria are safe with the assurance of the country’s traditional ruler’s support.

The CDS, General Musa asserted that the Emir’s visit will go a long way in boosting troops morale.

He thanked the first-class Emir for his show of love to the Armed Forces and assured Nigerians of the military resolve to tackle insecurity in the country.

He promised to deal forcefully with insecurity in the Zaria axis and in other difficult areas of the country.

He told the public that Nigeria will make amazing development under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s leadership.

The CDS commended the Emir and the people of Kano for their resilience in the face of insecurity in the North West, and vowed to assist all sections of the country in combating criminality.