Concerned group of LPG gas dealers has petitioned the Senate Committee on Gas resources over alleged secrete award of N150b contract to “RUNGAS GROUP COMPANY “ for the Supply of Type-3 LPG CYLINDERS under the Federal Government Palliative Scheme.

The group in the petition signed by its national chairman Sule Mohammed said the award of the multi billion naira contract did not follow due process , as enshrined in the public Procurement Act of 2007 as amended and asked the Federal government to quickly terminate the process in the interest of the public

Members of the group say as a company that benefits from the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, Rungas has failed to carry out the Project of Building a Composite Cylinder Manufacturing Plant as mandated by the Federal government in 2016.