Following President Ebrahim Raisi’s death in a helicopter crash, candidates registered on Friday for an early election scheduled for next month, including well-known conservative Ali Larijani, the former speaker of the Iranian parliament, according to official media.

Larijani, an ally and advisor to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, told reporters that while preserving a robust defense, he would concentrate on “resolving (U.S.) sanctions” and improving the economic issues that Iranians are facing.

The Guardian Council, an organisation overseen by clerics that screens candidates, disqualified Larijani from running for president in 2021.

However, an Iranian insider claimed that Larijani chose to run after receiving assurances from high ranking officials that the hardline council would not disqualify him. The adjustment was made without explanation. The report stated.

Iran on Thursday started the registration of candidates for the June 28 election.

Once seen as a possible successor to Khamenei, Iran’s ultimate decision-maker, Raisi’s sudden death has triggered a race among hardliners to influence the selection of the country’s next leader.

Turnout may be impacted by limited voting options and mounting unhappiness over a variety of political, social, and economic concerns.

Within Iran’s complicated system of clerical rulers and elected politicians, Khamenei has the last say on all state decisions, including nuclear and foreign policies. However, the elected president will be in responsible of addressing the worsening economic situation.

Saeed Jalili, a former chief nuclear negotiator who once oversaw Khamenei’s office for four years, was the first hardliner to register for the poll on Thursday.

Jalili had made an unsuccessful bid in 2013 for the presidency and withdrew from the 2021 race to support Raisi.

Parviz Fattah, a former Revolutionary Guards member who heads an investment fund linked to the leader, could also register as a candidate.

Interim President Mohammad Mokhber has also been mentioned in Iranian media as a possible candidate.

Several low-key moderate politicians are also likely to enter the race.