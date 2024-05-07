The Ogun State Police command has killed two suspected kidnappers and rescue three kidnapped victims.

The Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu who made this known said the manager of a company located along Ibadan-Lagos expressway made a distress call to the Divisional Police Officer of Mowe that some officials of the company while returning to their residence at Kajola junction, a gang of kidnappers opened fire on their vehicle and abducted three of them who are indian nationals.

He said the anti kidnapping section of the Command with the support of other Police formations in the axis and other local security agents swung into action and engaged the kidnappers in a fierce gun battle in the forest along Benin-Sagamu Papalanto Expressway and at about 4.30pm of 7th May 2024; they succeeded in the rescue of the victims unhurt.

Two out of the six suspects were killed, while others are still on the run.

Items recovered include, two AK 47 riffles, one single barrel locally made gun, one sword, cell phone, charms and 65 round of ammunition.

The police also recovered a cash sum of Seven million nine hundred thousand naira (#7.900.000) and one thousand five hundred Rupees.