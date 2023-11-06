Security operatives have achieved significant success in counterterrorism operations against bandits and kidnappers in Kaduna state.At least three suspected terrorists were killed by Nigerian Army troops of Operation Whirl Punch during a clearance operation in the Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

This information was provided in a statement by the acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations for One Mechanised Division, Lt Colonel Musa Yahaya.

He explained that the troops encountered the terrorists while conducting a clearance operation at Maidaro, Ngade, Ahla, and Rikau Villages on Sunday.

Additionally, the Kaduna State Police Command reported that its operatives successfully rescued a Catholic priest who had also been kidnapped in the state.

According to the spokesman for the Command, Mansir Hassan, the victim, Reverend Andrew Amana of St. Francis Catholic Church in Godo-godo, was abducted by gunmen on November 3rd and taken to an unknown location.

The police spokesman disclosed that two suspects, Lawal Muhammad (27 years old) and Ya’u Hussain (30 years old), both from Datti and Dogon Kurmi villages, were arrested in connection with the abduction of the Catholic priest.

In both operations, arms were seized from the apprehended terrorists.