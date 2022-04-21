Troops rescue 6 women abducted by Boko Haram Terrorists

At least six hostages of Boko Haram terrorists have been rescued by troops of Multinational Joint Task Force in Borno.

Colonel Muhammad Dole, spokesman of the task force who disclosed this in a statement say the victims were rescued around Tunbun Fulani and Tunbun Rago in the Lake Chad axis.

The hostages managed to escape while troops engaged the terrorists in a gun battle and are already under medical examination and care.

According to him, the rescued women have been moved to Maiduguri for further profiling and hand-over to civil authorities before they are rejoined with their families.

They hail from Adamawa, Borno, Gombe and Yobe states, and were kidnapped at different places between October 2020 and April 2021.