Breaking News

Suspected Boko Haram terrorists abduct Staff of int’l Rescue Committee

Suspected Boko Haram terrorists abduct Staff of int'l Rescue Committee Suspected Boko Haram terrorists abduct Staff of int'l Rescue Committee

Boko haram terrorists have abducted staff of the International Rescue Committee, and three other security personnel attached to the staff quarters in Monguno town of Borno State.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply