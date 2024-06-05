Many passengers were stranded on Wednesday when a Kaduna-bound train from Abuja derailed at Asha station in the federal capital territory.

Reports indicate that the train derailed less than 30 minutes after it departed Kubwa station in Abuja.

This incident is the second within two weeks on the Kaduna to Abuja rail line.

On May 26, a train that travelling from Rigasa station in Kaduna to Abuja derailed area near Jere, an area that use to be a hotbed for bandits.

Three carriages were reported to have gone off the tracks, but there were no casualties.

Security operatives also arrived the scene to protect the stranded passengers.

The Nigeria Railway corporation is yet to make an official statement regarding the derailment of the kaduna bound train at Asha station in the outskirts of Abuja.