Train passengers were left stranded Sunday morning, after an Abuja-bound train derailed along Jere Kaduna state.

The incident was said to have happened an hour after the train took off from the Rigasa train station in Kaduna at 8:05 am.

About three carriages were reported to have come off the tracks.

The train stopped in a mountainous area, and troops swiftly reinforced the area to safeguard the passengers.

The derailment of the train is becoming a major concern among travelers who allege that this is the third time the train has derailed.