Following recent reports of criminal activities in parts of the southwest region, the Nigerian Army has initiated anti-kidnapping and illegal mining operations within its area of responsibility.

According to a press statement from the 2 Division Garrison of the Nigerian Army in Ibadan, the operation, codenamed OPERATION OMI GBONA, commenced on May 21 due to the increasing incidences of kidnapping, illegal mining, armed robbery, and other crimes prevalent in the area.

The Army stated that the influx of criminal gangs is a result of their sustained offensive operations against these criminals in the North West and North Central Regions, forcing them to seek new safe havens to continue their activities.

The Army noted that the movement of military troops will be noticeable around the Old Oyo National Park and suspected forests where the criminals are believed to be hiding, and urged residents to go about their legitimate businesses.