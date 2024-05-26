President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been commended for his developmental strides in the oil-rich Niger Delta through the Niger Delta Development Commission.

This was made known at the commissioning ceremony of the Ogbia-Nembe road, completed by the NDDC in collaboration with Shell Petroleum Development Company and other venture partners.

First initiated in 2006, this 27km asphalt pavement single carriageway cuts across several communities in Ogbia and Nembe local government areas.

The Niger Delta Developments Commission in a collaborative effort with Shell Petroleum Development Company is at Emakalakala where the Ogbia-Nembe Road is being inaugurated.

Key players in the region show appreciation towards the NDDC especially considering the difficult terrain the road was cited.

The Ogbia-Nembe Road connects 14 communities and have seen seven bridges and 53 culverts constructed, has also reduced travel time within the state

The cutting of the tape is evident that the project has fast tracked the development of several communities in Ogbia-Nembe.