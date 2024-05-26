The outgoing Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Dauda Ali Biu, says his tenure as the head of the Commission achieved a tremendous reduction of 22 percent in road traffic crashes, injuries and fatalities among other notable accomplishments.

He said this while giving his farewell address during a parade organised in his honour at the national headquarters, Abuja.

The Federal Road Safety Corps has bid farewell to Corps Marshal, Dauda Aliu Biu.

Mr Dauda in his farewell address explained that his administration was able to achieve commendable results because of the passion, commitment and resilience of the entire workforce.

He stated that the mileage achieved by his administration was also made possible through the range of welfare packages introduced into the workforce which became a source of motivation to the staff.

One of the major packages include the promotion of 7188 personnel, some of which were stagnated on the same rank for more than 14 years.

In addition to this, Mr Dauda stated that his leadership secured approval for the release of funds to settle outstanding transfer allowances, improve the FRSC housing scheme as well as train FRSC personnel to enhance their skills and capabilities.

The FRSC under his watch secured the appointment of Nigeria as a member of a High Level Consultative Committee for the 2025 Ministerial Conference in Road Safety to be held in Marrakesh, Morocco.

With the various policies and implementations put in place by the outgoing Corps Marshal, it is safe to say that that Commission is on track in making sure that its mandate of ensuring the safety of individuals on the road is sustained.