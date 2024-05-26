The Federal Government has dragged governors of the 36 states before the Supreme Court over alleged misconduct in the affairs of the local government.

The Attorney General of the Federation on behalf of the federal government instituted the court action against the governors primarily seeking full autonomy for local governments as third tiers of government in the country.

The AGF is praying to the Apex Court for an order prohibiting State Governors from the unilateral, arbitrary and unlawful dissolution of democratically elected local government leaders for local governments.

In the originating summons the AGF is also praying to the Supreme Court for an order permitting the funds standing in the credits of local governments to be directly channeled to them from the Federation Account in line with the provisions of the Constitution as against the alleged unlawful joint accounts created by governors.

He also sought an order from the Apex Court stopping governors from constituting Caretaker Committees to run the affairs of local governments as against the Constitutionally recognized and guaranteed democratic system.

Besides, the federal government applied for an order of injunction restraining the governors, their agents and privies from receiving, spending or tampering with funds released from the Federation Account for the benefit of local governments when no democratically elected local government system is put in place in the states.

The Governors were sued through their respective State Attorneys General.

The suit is predicated on 27 grounds among which are that the Nigeria Federation is a creation of the 1999 Constitution with the President as Head of the Federal Executive arm of the Federation and has sworn to uphold and give effects to the provisions of the Constitution.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has fixed Thursday, May 30 for a hearing of the suit.