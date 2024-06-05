The Nigerian Army Education Corps says it will utilise the experience of retired generals towards the attainment of its core mandates.

The Army Education Corps commander, Major General Bello Tsoho

disclosed this during the pulling ceremony for 16 retired generals at the Sobi cantonment, Ilorin, Kwara state.

7 officers and 109 men of the Nigerian Army are on this special

parade in honour of sixteen retired generals.

Some of the retired generals have either served for 35 years or

attained the 60 years mandatory retirement age.

Looking back at their service years, they seem satisfied with their achievements and they are happy and grateful for the honour done on them.

But beyond this, the retired generals have this piece of advice for those still in active service.

This, the leadership of the Nigerian Army Education Corps says it will take seriously.

Flanked by their wives, the retired army generals were officially pulled out of the cantonment in a military tradition of honoring their retired heroes.