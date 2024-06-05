The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has resolved to extend, and has extended, the tenure of the Party’s Rivers State Caretaker Committee for another six months.

This decision was reached at its 151st meeting held today, Wednesday, 5th of June, 2024 at the National Secretariat in Abuja.

The membership of the Caretaker Committee remains as originally constituted:

1. Chief Tony C. Okocha – Chairman

2. Chief Eric Nwibani – Secretary

3. Hon. Chibuike Ikenga

4. Prince Stephen Abolo

5. Hon. Silvester Vidin

6. Senibo Karibi Dan-Jumbo

7. Miss Darling Amadi