The former Chairman of the Disciplinary Committee of the Oyo State Park Management System, Lamidi Mukaila, popularly known as Auxiliary, has been paraded by the Oyo State Police Command for a variety of crimes, including suspected murder, illegal possession of firearms, and armed robbery.

He was paraded at the police headquarters in Eleyele, Ibadan.

Briefing newsmen shortly before the parade, Oyo State Commissioner of Police Adebola Hamzat revealed that the former Park Management System Chairman was arrested with the help of technology, discreet intelligence, and the collaborative efforts of sister agencies.

He will be charged to court for the various crimes.

The embattled boss of the Oyo PMS was declared wanted by the Oyo State Police Command On June 2, 2023, in connection with offences including murder, attempted murder, arms dealing, armed robbery, and kidnapping.