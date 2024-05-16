Troops of the Nigerian armed forces are hunting senior terrorists responsible for coordinating attacks.

Director of Defence Media Operations Major General Edward Buba says the troops are also hunting those that of symbolic value including HALILU BUZU, a terrorist leader that hails from Buzu in Republic of Niger.

He settled in Subbubu Forest and lives in Shinkafi Local Council of Zamfara State.

General Buba explained that his camp and illegal gold mine are located at Kawayi in Anka local council of Zamfara State, where he has a lot of boys working for him.

Halilu is said to also be a prominent cattle rustler and illegal gold miner.

His boys killed 19 villagers at Farar Kasa, last week .