The re-arraignment of kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike popularly known as Evans failed to hold on Thursday at the Lagos High Court sitting in Ikeja owing to the absence of his counsel.

Evans, who’s previously been convicted twice by two separate courts to life imprisonment as well as a 21-year jail term on kidnap charges, and his co-defendant, Joseph Ikenna Emeka are facing an amended 5 count charge of murder, attempt to kidnap and conspiracy.

They allegedly killed one Peter Nweke on Aug 27, 2013 along Third Avenue, Festac Town.

Both men were also alleged to have killed one Chijioke Ngozi and attempted to murder and eventually killed the Chairman of the Young Shall Grow Motors, Obianado Vincent.

When the matter came up before Justice Coker on Thursday, the defendants were called into the dock. But, when the court saw that both defendants were not represented by counsel, they replied that they were not aware of the arraignment and expressed doubts as to whether their lawyers were aware, too.

State counsel, Yusuf Sule, told the court that the counsel representing Evans (who is the first defendant), was aware and even though he was based in Abuja had been informed of the hearing.

The prosecutor also told the court that counsel to the second defendant was before another judge.

He informed the court that the two defendants had applied for a plea bargain which was still being considered by the Attorney General of the state.

Mr Sule added that two previous defendants, Chiemeka Arinze, and Udeme Frank were no longer captured in the new charge, as one of them had passed on in prison while the other had been convicted.

The prosecutor asked the court to grant a new date for the arraignment of the defendants on the amended charge.

Counsel for the second defendant, Nelson Onyejiaka who came in later then announced his appearance and confirmed that plea bargain talks were indeed ongoing.

Justice Coker noted that with the absence of Evans’ counsel, the proceedings could not go on.

She directed Evans to ensure his counsel is present at the next adjourned date and subsequently fixed June 13 for arraignment and a report on the plea bargain agreement.