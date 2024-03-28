Eight persons have been declared wanted by the defence headquarters in connection with the killing of 17 of its personnel in Okuama community, Delta State.

Those wanted are Akevwru Omotegbono, Ekpekpo Arthur, Andaowei Bakiri, Ogoli Ebi, Akata David, Sinclear Oliki, Clement Oghenerukevwe, and Reuben Baru.

The soldiers from the Amphibious Battalion were killed in Delta State on the 14th of March when they responded to a distress call” following trouble between Okuama and Okoloba communities.

They were laid to rest with full military honours at the national military cemetery Abuja on Wednesday where the Chief of Defence Staff had reaffirmed the resolve of the armed forces to bring to book those behind the killing.

On Wednesday, President Bola Tinubu commended the Armed forces for not carrying out a reprisal attack in Okuama community where the soldiers were killed by suspected militants.

He also announced scholarships up to University level for the bereaved families as well as houses in any part of the country.