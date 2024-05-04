The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi has urged Governor Ademola Adeleke and the contractor handling the 55.4 kilometers Osun State section of Iwo-Ibadan road, to come to terms with each other.

The road was flagged off by both Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and former governor, Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State in 2022 but the pace of work has been slow.

Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi stated this while inspecting Egberi river bridge, Olodo area of Ibadan, which is being constructed by the Oyo State Government.

The monarch said the importance of the bridge to the ongoing construction of the entire ninety one kilometre road connecting the two States cannot be underestimated.

It would be recalled that the bridge which collapsed during a heavy downpour in the year 2023 has caused people untold hardship.