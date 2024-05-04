More suspects have been arrested in connection with the case of a 39-year-old fruit trader, who allegedly killed his childhood friend in Oke-Igbo community of Ondo State.

Parading the suspects and others in Akure, the State Commissioner of Police, Abayomi Oladipo said some of them have confessed to committing the crime.

A month after a 39-year-old fruit trader, Babalola Dolapo was arrested for allegedly killing his childhood friend and stealing his motorcycle, more suspects have been arrested by Ondo State police command in connection with the murder.

The suspect took the police to the scene of the incident at Oke-Igbo in Ile-Oluji/Oke-Igbo local government area of the state.

Three suspects, who bought the stolen motorcycle, were paraded by the police.

Also paraded by the police are three herbalists, who allegedly bought human parts from the suspected killer of his childhood friend.

Five suspected kidnappers, a ring leader of a cult group and a middle aged man, who specialised in stealing laptops and other accessories, were also arrested.

While some of the suspects confessed to the crime, others denied involvement.

According to the police Commissioner, the suspects will be charged to court after the conclusion of investigation.