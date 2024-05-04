The Police in Rivers State say there is no going back on its resolve to bring to book all perpetrators of murder and other violent crimes in the state.

They read the riot act to criminals when the Assistant Inspector General of Police for Zone 16, Paul Omata visited the command headquarters in Port Harcourt.

It’s AIG Paul Omata’s first visit since assuming his supervisory role over Rivers and Bayelsa State Police Commands.

He is in Port Harcourt to familiarise himself with the officers and share his vision with them.

He noted the peculiar nature of Rivers State and how the Commissioner of Police has handled the security challenges.

The AIG conveyed assurances from the Inspector General that action is being taken to keep personnel motivated to do their jobs.

On its part, the command says the successful manhunt for wanted gang leaders witnessed in the last few months would continue.

The AIG Zone 16 also encouraged synergy amongst officers and with the residents for more intelligence driving policing.