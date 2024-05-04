Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu has applauded the drive by the Federal Ministry of Education to get more teachers for government schools in the country.

She gave the commendation when the Minister of Education, Professor Tahir Mamman and his management team paid her a visit in her office at the State House Abuja.

The First Lady, who was once a teacher herself, said it is important to improve on the profession and the practitioners so as to improve the quality of teaching and learning.

Senator Oluremi Tinubu commended the Minister for approving the change of name from Second Chance School to Alternative High School for Girls, saying the new name is more dignifying.

The First Lady also called the attention of the Minister to the need for Adult Literacy Schools in the country and also the re-introduction of Technical Colleges to cover for the children who could not get into Tertiary institutions due to poor academic strength.

The Minister, Professor Tahir Mamman explained that his Ministry is introducing Skills Acquisition from primary school level.

He also disclosed that the Ministry is prioritising those who want to study education in Tertiary Institutions.

He then presented 100 General Scholarships for Female Students and 1000 Bursary Awards for those studying education to the First Lady.

Those on the visit include the Minister of State for Education, Dr Yusuf Tanko Sununu, DG NEPAD, Princess Gloria Akoundo , the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education Mrs didi Walson- Jack and other Directors in the Ministry.