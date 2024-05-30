Jigawa State Governor, Malam Umar Namadi, has issued employment offers to 5,588 individuals, comprising 3,143 permanent teachers and 2,445 professionals in the health and agricultural sectors.

Malam Umar Namadi while presenting the offers at grand ceremony held at Malam Aminu Kano Triangle in Dutse said the mass employment initiative is a key component of his 12-point agenda, aimed at driving economic growth and development in Jigawa State.

As the lucky recipients eagerly accepted their employment offers, a sense of hope and excitement filled the air.

For many, this moment marked a new beginning – a chance to build a better future for themselves and their loved ones.

The question on everyone’s lips was: what does this mean for the future of Jigawa State?

Governor Namadi also noted that the mass employment was part of plan for the successful implementation of his 12 point agenda, aimed at complementing the renew hope agenda of president Bola Ahmad Tinubu.

He explained that there is no government policy that can be fully and effectively implemented without enough training and capable manpower.

Speaking at the occasion, the chairman Jigawa state Universal Basic Education Board, Professor Haruna Musa said, the teachers who served as temporary teachers for two years in the state were observed to permanent and pensionable after passing examination.

According to him all the 3,143 teachers were recruited base on merit assuring that all of them are capable and will give sound knowledge to Jigawa citizens.

The Jigawa State government had earlier announced plans to remove thousands of people from poverty lines, and reduce rural urban migration in the state.