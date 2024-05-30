Governor of Jigawa State Umar Namadi has launched an initiative to support local hand pump equipment and spare part dealers in the state.

As part of this effort, the governor has presented checks of 10 million Naira each as starter capital to 28 businesses.

In a bid to stimulate economic growth and empower local entrepreneurs, the administration of Governor Umar Namadi has launched a landmark initiative aimed at supporting small and medium businesses in the state.

The Governor presented starter capital to 28 hand pump equipment and spare part dealers, marking a significant milestone in the administration’s commitment to creating 150 millionaires by the end of its term.

This effort demonstrates the administration’s dedication to supporting local businesses and promoting economic development in the state.

Governor Namadi said after careful assessment of the state of water supply in the state, a huge gap was identified in the management of thousands of hand pumps across the state.

He added that each of the 27 local government of the state is spending over 150 million Naira for the repairs of hand pumps monthly.

The Director General Youth Empowerment & Employment Agency, Habibu Muhammad Ubale disclosed that about 287 Youths were trained and empowered on hand pump repairs.

The project if sustained will have a multiplier effect of job creation, poverty eradication, improving water supply and strengthening public health.