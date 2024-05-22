The General Commanding Officer 2 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General Obinna Onubogu says the army will continue to fortify the 32 artillery brigade Akure to tackle various crimes and keep Ondo and Ekiti States safe.

Major General Onubogu spoke during his operational visit to the troops in Akure.

The new General Officer Commanding, GOC of 2 Division of Nigerian Army, Ibadan, is embarking on a familiarisation tour of the 32 Artillery Brigade, Akure, Ondo State capital.

He was accorded the necessary military honour, through a guard of honour mounted for him by soldiers.

The visit gave him the opportunity to address officers and soldiers of the brigade.

The GOC is confident that his visit will serve as a motivation for them.

He said the army will provide adequate security across the country, with particular reference to Ondo and Ekiti States, which are under his area of responsibility.

According to him, the army will continue to expose its men and officers to modern training in tackling insecurity.