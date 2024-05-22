The Nigerian Army will partner with the Federal Housing Authority to provide befitting houses for officers and men of the force.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Toareed Lagbaja, announced this position during a courtesy visit by the Housing Authority’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Oyetunde Ojo.

Mr Ojo praised the Army Chief for his efforts to improve national security and emphasized that his visit was part of efforts to implement President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda for the army’s housing requirements.