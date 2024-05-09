Property and Business Owners affected by the plan construction of modern transport terminal along market road have received compensation from the Enugu state Government.

The Enugu Mega Transport hub is design to be situated in the Nigeria Railway Corporation base, aims at decongesting traffic along that corridor.

The traffic gridlock at Holy Ghost area is one challenge motorists grapple with daily.

The site is at the centre of Enugu urban, and serves as the connecting point for inter state and intrastate travels

Aside from the disturbing feature of traffic gridlock associated in the area, another concern is insecurity.

In order to address this, Governor Peter Mbah is constructing a mega Enugu transport hub.

Addressing Newsmen, state, Commissioner for transport revealed that the project will include an interchange at Gariki, Abakpa-Nike and Nsukka.

The downside to the construction is that it will temporarily affect some

businesses and cause demolition of property, which the state government has commenced compensation.

At the completion of the project , it is expected to reduce the chaotic traffic jam along Holy Ghost , Old Park Axis, Coal Camp and New Market axis.