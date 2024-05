The Minister of Interior has said more inmates who fled from the Suleja Custodial Centre following last month’s downpour that damaged the facility have been recaptured.

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo who failed to disclose the number of those recaptured, explained that security agents are “closing in on a few inmates still on the run.

The minister was speaking in Abuja when he inspected ongoing security projects at the Medium Security Custodial facility in Kuje, Abuja.