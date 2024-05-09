The crisis rocking the Labour party in Edo State has taken another dimension as a faction of the party led by the youth leader took over the party secretariat on Sakponba road in Benin city.

The state executive earlier announced the suspension of the youth leaders and others for anti-party activities.

But the story changed as the suspended youth leader stormed the secretariat with his supporters to take over the affairs of the party.

He claimed that the tenure of the state executive has expired and called on the national body of the party to begin the process of electing new executive …

Other members of the executive led by Kelly OGBALOI were forced to relocate to another venue on the same road