Former Super Eagles forward, Tijani Babangida, was involved in a tragic car accident on Thursday, resulting in the loss of his younger brother, Ibrahim Babangida.

Tijani Babangida, renowned for his contributions to Nigerian football, notably as part of the Atlanta 1996 Olympic team that clinched the gold medal, currently serves as the President of the Professional Footballers Association of Nigeria (PFAN).

Emmanuel Babayaro, former teammate and the General Secretary of PFAN, relayed the unfortunate incident in a statement to the public.

“Comrades! Let us come together in prayer for our president, Tijani Babangida, who was involved in a ghastly motor accident along the Kaduna-Zaria Road,” Babayaro announced.

Tragically, Ibrahim Babangida, Tijani’s younger brother, lost his life at the scene of the accident, while Tijani and his family were rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

“May the soul of Ibrahim Babangida Rest In Peace with God, amen,” Babayaro solemnly concluded, mourning the loss and expressing condolences to the bereaved family.