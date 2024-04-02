A former Special Adviser to the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun on Technical Education, Joseph Odemuyiwa has lost his life in a fatal auto crash.

One of his former colleagues who confirmed his death said the tragic incident occurred ealier today.

The deceased was a professor and served with Governor Abiodun in his first term in office.

He was known as a Nigerian professor with skills in 19 vocations.

Aside from his academic qualifications, Joseph Odemuyuwa learned many vocations from artisans and informal vocational centers to further equip himself with the required skills.

He was the immediate past President of the Workplace Educators and Managers Association of Nigeria (WEMAN).