Prince Harry and Wife, Meghan Markle have arrived in Nigeria for a three-day official tour.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex touched down at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja on Friday morning after a slight delay.

The visit of the Royals is primarily to promote the Invictus Games and comes after Harry met the Nigerian team and Chief of Defence Staff General Musa at last year’s competition in Dusseldorf, Germany who then extended an invitation to the Couple.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will start their trip with a welcome at the Nigerian Defence HQ in capital Abuja to promote the Prince’s Invictus Games.

Harry and Meghan will also visit a non-governmental organisation (NGO), Light Academy, in Wuse, Abuja, and Nigerian Reference Army Hospital in Kaduna.

The Royals will attend a training session for the organization Nigeria: Unconquered, which collaborates with Invictus Games, and a reception hosted by the Chief of Defence Staff in honor of military families.

Later, Meghan will co-host a Women in Leadership event with Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director General of the World Trade Organization.

The Duke and Duchess will attend a basketball clinic with Giants of Africa, a cultural reception, and a polo fundraiser for Nigeria: Unconquered.

The Invictus Games was founded as a sporting event for injured and sick military personnel and veterans.