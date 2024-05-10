Political tension is rising again in Rivers State following Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s surprise visit to the House of Assembly Quarters in Port Harcourt.

This has attracted strong criticism from some lawmakers who are raising the alarm about the threat of a breakdown of law and order as a result of the crisis.

Governor Fubara and 27 lawmakers have been on a war path that has seen both groups challenging each other’s legitimacy and political leanings.

He took a detour from his program for the day to make an unscheduled appearance in the House Assembly residence.

This is where the 27 lawmakers have been sitting since the Assembly legislative complex was demolished last December.

It’s being speculated that this was not a friendly visit but one that was prompted by the signs that lawmakers could be planning another impeachment attempt.

In a swift reaction, the lawmakers and their supporters arrived.

They accused the governor of breaking into the premises in an attempt to intimidate them.

The lawmakers rejected the emergence of a factional Speaker and insisted that they remain members of the House of Assembly despite their defection to the All Progressives Congress.

Security agencies have deployed additional personnel to the House of Assembly quarters as the state waits with bated breath for what the next move of the warring camps would be.