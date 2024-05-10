For over a week now, Nigerians have been struggling to get fuel in filling stations, spending hours in queues and at some point buying the product above the official price.

The situation has left many talking, as Bishop Dami Mamza of the Catholic Diocese Yola now wants President Bola Tinubu to address the shortage of power supply, and fuel scarcity in the country.

Speaking at the end of the 2024 cathederaticum in Yola Bishop Mamza called on the political class to enthrone accountability, good governance and transparent leadership, saying such an attitude will be the only game changer that will transform the country

The bishop also spoke on issues concerning electricity supply and the high cost of transportation due to fuel scarcity.

He called on President Bola Tinubu and his cabinet members to work and cushion the effects of hardship being experienced in the country.

Bishop Mamza appreciates the contribution of members of the diocese to the ongoing building project in Yola.

Yola Diocese of the Catholic church has ended it’s 2024 cathederaticum, the leadership says the fund realized is for the construction of a block of rooms at the pastoral center in preparation for the 2027 second plenary of Bishops of Nigeria.

The six days event featured sports activities amongst others.