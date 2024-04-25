In a dramatic turn of events, a number of inmates have fled from the old Suleja Correctional Centre in Niger State.

This escape was triggered by a powerful rainstorm that ravaged the facility’s perimeter fence late Wednesday night.

The storm, accompanied by torrential rain around 9 pm, inflicted severe damage on parts of the old Suleja custodial centre.

As a result, a significant number of inmates managed to break free from the compromised facility.

The intense rain and winds not only caused structural damage to the building but also breached the inner fencing, allowing inmates access to escape from their confinement.

A swift response from a combined team of security forces has been mobilised to track down and apprehend the fleeing prisoners. They are focusing their efforts on strategic locations and identified hotspots within Suleja town.

While calm has been restored to Suleja town, authorities continue their search operations to locate and recover the escaped inmates.