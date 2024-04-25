Enugu state government has announced the ban of illegal tax collection and revenue collection contracts cancelled.

The was made public at a news conference in Enugu to curb Incessant harassment and extortion.

The growing concern of multi tax collection and harassment of haulage traveling from North to South, have been attributed to increasing prices of goods and services in the South East.

Spot on numbers of men mounting check points on the highway, for illegal revenue collections, extortion of motorists by personnel, masquerading as government revenue collectors

To address the issues of increasing multi tax system, touting and Illegal collection of levies, hence the government resolve to ban their operation and cancel illegal revenue contracts in the state

The state government orders them to steer clear off the road to stem the excesses in the state .

Local government authorities and Traditional institutions are advised to comply with the order to ensure illegal revenue collectors are contained.

The state also announced the establishment of service centers to serve as a central hub, ‘tailored to meet the needs of logistics in business.

The state government is collaborating with various stakeholders to ensure sanity and restore investors confidence in the state.