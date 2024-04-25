All is now set for the People’s Democratic Party Primary Election holding at the International culture and events center popularly known as the “Dome”.

The Aspirants are in a last minute rush to woo the delegates.

A total of 627 delegates will determine the fate of seven aspirants jostling for the party’s ticket

Among the aspirants are former Deputy Governor of the state, Agboola Ajayi, a former member of the house of representatives, Kolade Akinjo and a former spokesperson of Afenifere, Sola Ebiseni.

Others are: Bamidele Akingboye, former information commissioner in the state, John Mafo, Bosun Arebuwa and Adeolu Akinwumi